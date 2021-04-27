HET did not expect charges over 1972 killing of Joe McCann, trial hears

Officer who reinvestigated shooting of Official IRA man surprised by prosecutions

Crowds of press and mourners gather at Milltown for the funeral of IRA man Joe McCann in 1972

An investigator with the Historical Enquiries Team did not expect two soldiers to be prosecuted following a report compiled on the shooting of Official IRA man Joe McCann.

Two former paratroopers — Soldiers A and C — are on trial at Belfast Crown Court charged with murdering the 24-year-old on April 15, 1972.

Mr McCann died in the Markets area of the city after being shot by the Army while evading arrest.

During the second day of the non-jury trial, the HET investigator gave evidence via a video-link.

As well as saying he did not expect prosecutions on the back of the report, he also confirmed the HET received a letter from the McCann family saying they were seeking “truth, not retribution”.

He confirmed he interviewed both Soldiers A and C in March 2010 in London and that the interviews were conducted on a voluntary basis while they were under caution.

As part of his investigation he had access to the statements they gave to the Royal Military Police in 1972. He said a second statement was taken from both men in March 2010.

The trial has already heard that due to memory loss associated with having a stroke in 2005, Soldier A was not able to provide much information during this interview with the HET.

Under cross-examination from Soldier A's barrister, the investigator was asked about the history of the fatal shooting.

He confirmed that in September 1972 a decision was made by both the Attorney General and the DPP there would be no prosecutions regarding Mr McCann's death.

The investigator agreed with the defence barrister that there was "no proper police investigation" into the shooting.

The barrister then asked the investigator to "jump forward 35 years" to the HET probe.

The investigator agreed that part of enquiries were to engage with families, and when he was asked if the inquiry had received a letter from the McCann family to the soldiers involved in the events surrounding his death that day, he said: "I have a vague recollection of that, yes."

Soldier A's barrister said in the letter the McCann family were "seeking the truth and not retribution" and that they "asked the soldiers to help by answering questions... they have after many years".

The investigator agreed part of the inquiry was to ascertain, after interviewing Soldiers A and C, if there was any new or compelling information which would justify a fresh investigation.

He was asked: “Was your conclusion that nothing new and compelling emerged from the interviews with the soldiers?". The investigator replied: "That's correct, yes."

Soldier A's barrister said that apart from a "limited" statement made in 1972, and due to a lack of memory about the incident when he was interviewed by the HET in 2010, Soldier A has "never had a chance to explain or defend himself”.

The investigator was also questioned by a barrister for Soldier C, and confirmed that when he conducted the inquiry in 2010 the two former paratroopers were not suspected of any criminal offences as it was a probe to see if more information was available about the fatal shooting.

Following questions from QCs for both the Crown and defence, the investigator was then spoken to by Judge Mr Justice O'Hara.

The investigator told the senior judge that given the decision to prosecute Soldiers A and C, he would have expected the PSNI to conduct an investigation on a different basis to the HET report.

When asked by Mr Justice O'Hara if he expected prosecutions following the HET report, the investigator replied: "No, I didn't.

"When the PSNI came to see me regarding this prosecution, I did ask if they were going to interview (the soldiers) again. That's what I fully expected, and that wasn't the case."

A statement made by an RUC Special Branch officer was also read out yesterday.

The officer — referred to as Policeman B, and who has never been traced or identified — provided a statement in the aftermath of the shooting of Mr McCann.

The officer said he was in the Markets at around 2.50pm on April 15, 1972 when he saw Mr McCann, who was wanted for arrest. The officer said that after observing Mr McCann, he spoke to an Army patrol, showed his warrant card and explained Mr McCann was 'in the area and was wanted.'

The officer said he confronted the suspect in Joy Street and said "I said Joe McCann I am a police officer. Take your hands out of your pockets."

The policeman said Mr McCann pushed past him and ran down Joy Street, steering from side to side

He recalled: "I heard several calls of 'halt’ coming from behind me, then suddenly there was gunfire behind me. I saw Joe McCann fall to the ground."

