HGV weight restrictions to be introduced in Tyrone village in bid to stop short cut

A move to reduce the amount of heavy goods vehicles using a Co Tyrone village as a short cut between Strabane and Donegal has been introduced by Nichola Mallon.

The SDLP Infrastructure Minister said a new statutory rule is being brought into effect in Clady village with the hope it will significantly reduce the number of HGVs using the narrow street.

The weight restrictions will come into operation on November 29 and will apply to vehicles exceeding 7.5 tonnes maximum gross weight.

It will apply to the B85 Urney Road, Clady from its junction with the B165 Bellspark Road to its junction with the U0204 Urney Road

A consultation was launched by the minister back in May in an attempt to deal with trucks looking for a short cut between the A5 south of Strabane to the N15 in Donegal.

A 2019 consultation saw a number of objections from local businesses which would be adversely affected by the weight restriction.

Ms Mallon said: “I recently met with residents and local representatives,” she said.

“I gave them a commitment that I would act to resolve this matter as quickly as possible and I am pleased to announce that a weight restriction will come into operation on 29 November 2021.”

The minister said vehicles are excepted from the restriction in certain circumstances, such as HGVs making local deliveries or travelling to and from local businesses.

She added that while the statutory rule comes into effect at the end of this month, enforcement will not begin until signage has been placed on all approach roads.

The minister made an appeal for drivers to refrain from using the route through the village.