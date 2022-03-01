‘Hidden homelessness’ affecting more than 110,000 people in Northern Ireland, new report reveals

A new report has revealed the extent of the homelessness problem here.

The report commissioned by the Simon Community in partnership with Ulster University Nationwide Building Society found “hidden homelessness” may now be affecting more than 110,000 people.

Hidden homelessness refers to people who are not sleeping rough, but have no permanent home. They may be staying with friends or relatives, in hostels and other temporary accommodation.

The report examines who is vulnerable to hidden homelessness and why, the challenges in seeking support, and the impact of long-term funding for the sector.

It also warns that, with the impact of the pandemic and cost of living and inflation at their highest in 30 years, it is likely more people will be affected.

The research found that, according to the latest available statistics for 2019/20, the most common reasons cited for households presenting as homeless to the Housing Executive are: accommodation not reasonable (4,239 households); property-sharing breakdown or family dispute (3,650), and loss of rented accommodation (2,327).

In that period, 34% those presenting as homeless were single males, 75% of whom were aged 26-59; 30% were families, and 18% were single females.

Some groups are more vulnerable to becoming hidden homeless than others, including young people, single people over 55, domestic abuse survivors, members of the LGBTQ community and ex-prisoners.

Among the recommendations from the research are the need for statutory and community or voluntary organisations to agree a definition of hidden homelessness; the need for a rebalancing of housing provision, with a much stronger focus on publicly-owned housing; and stronger legislation to protect the rights of vulnerable tenants and reduce the precarious nature of those in the private rented sector.

Jim Dennison of the Simon Community said: “We believe that everyone deserves a home, but current demand for housing outstrips supply.

“The lack of social housing alongside record rent costs in the private rental sector are contributing significantly to homelessness.

“Improved housing supply will play a key role in breaking this cycle.

“There needs to be increased investment in social housing and delivery of more affordable housing for all including the private rental sector.”