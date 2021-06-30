High Court ruling on NI Protocol will be appealed if legal bid fails, says Baroness Hoey

Those behind a judicial review into the legality of the Northern Ireland Protocol plan to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court if their legal challenge fails.

The judicial review around the protocol was launched in the name of unionists from across the UK, including former DUP leader Arlene Foster, former UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, Belfast Agreement architect Lord Trimble, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Hoey.

The former Labour Party MP Kate Hoey said no matter what happens on Wednesday, when the High Court in Belfast delivers its verdict on the challenge, she expects the legal battle to continue.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Baroness Hoey said: “There are so many elements to the protocol that need to be legally clarified and this is why we took the case.

“We are looking forward to the result and the ongoing fight. Obviously, we will have to look at the actual judgment and the detail...but we hope we might actually win and then it would be up to the government to decide if they want to appeal.

“The reality is there are an awful lot of people quietly sitting at home very, very angry with the way they are being treated. It is the constitutional position.

“We are part of the UK. Therefore, we are entitled to be treated in the same way as the rest of the United Kingdom.

“I think everyone realises no matter what we hear from the judge this morning this will go on to the highest court in the UK which is the Supreme Court.”

The Protocol is part of the Brexit deal and is deeply unpopular with unionists as it creates a trade border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and means EU rules governing trade in goods still apply in Northern Ireland.

High Court judge Mr Justice Colton will deliver his ruling on Wednesday.

During a hearing last month, legal counsel for the unionist leaders argued that the Protocol is unlawful because it breaches the Acts of Union and the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Former Northern Ireland attorney general John Larkin QC had argued that the Protocol breaches Article 6 of the Acts of Union which created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland in 1800, by leaving Northern Ireland inside the EU's customs union.

He further claimed that the Protocol ran contrary to the Northern Ireland Act, the legislation which brought the 1998 Good Friday Agreement into law.

Mr Larkin told the court that the Act states that "Northern Ireland in its entirety remains part of the UK" unless a majority of people vote otherwise in a referendum.

He said: "If the power to make law for Northern Ireland can be given to Brussels, it can be given just as legally to the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament)."

One of the affidavits read out in court as part of the judicial review was from Lord Trimble, who wrote that "the Protocol is not consistent with the principle of consent enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement".

His affidavit said: "We endured 35 years of a terrorist campaign, terrorists did not succeed. The main object of the Belfast Agreement was to bring that terrorism to an end and present a democratic way forward.

ormer Labour MP Kate Hoey speaks at a Loyalist protest in Newtownards, County Down, against the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Politics. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

"The Protocol ignores the principle of consent. Northern Ireland is no longer fully part of the UK, it has been partly annexed by the EU."

But in response, a lawyer for the Government told the High Court that the Northern Ireland Protocol is an "orthodox application of Parliamentary sovereignty".

Tony McGleenan QC said the applicants were effectively "asking the court to ignore the will of Parliament expressed in primary legislation".

Mr McGleenan argued that Northern Ireland remains within the UK's custom territory so there is no breach of the Acts of Union.

Baroness Hoey was also challenged after attending an anti-protocol protest in Newtownards earlier in June, suggesting the media “aren’t interested unless there is violence”.

“I don’t call that rhetoric. The truth is that the reports of peaceful demonstrations all over Northern Ireland gets no support. We had two or three days of unforgivable violence [in April] but actually that got huge publicity,” she told Good Morning Ulster.

“The Irish Government and the European Union saw this is as a genuine opportunity to actually punish the United Kingdom for daring to leave.

“The Irish government saw it as a very useful way of getting more and more cross border trade economically so that this would ultimately in the end lead to a united Ireland.”