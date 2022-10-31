‘High-risk missing person’ believed to have gone overboard from superfast ferry in Belfast Lough

Lagan Search and Rescue search Belfast Lough after reports of a person entering the water from a ferry on October 30, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man who is believed to have gone overboard while travelling to Northern Ireland on a superfast ferry from Scotland is understood to be from the Republic.

A major overnight search operation was launched in Belfast Lough on Saturday and continued until Sunday evening following reports that a Stena Superfast 8 ferry passenger had entered the water.

Emergency crews including the Coastguard, RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue responded to a mayday call at around 9.30pm when the Stena Line ferry’s fast response craft was launched.

A Rescue 199 helicopter was dispatched from Scotland within hours and a rescue plane joined the search effort on Sunday.

It was later called off and the matter was handed over to police.

Read more Major rescue effort in Belfast Lough after reports man fell overboard from ferry ends

The Irish Times is reporting that the missing man is believed to be from Limerick.

The newspaper understands a relative contacted Dublin Port on Saturday with concerns about the 39-year-old who they believed was travelling from Holyhead in Wales to Dublin.

However, it later emerged he was on the Cairnryan to Belfast sailing.

A spokesperson for Belfast Harbour Police told the Belfast Telegraph it is “engaged in an ongoing investigation into a high-risk missing person following reports that a man entered the water in Belfast Lough.”

They said there are no further details at this time.