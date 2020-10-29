High rollers: gales bring mountainous waves to north coast

Low pressure brought high waves of up to 20ft to the north coast yesterday.

The massive swell and offshore winds drew hundreds of surfers to Portrush, where a well wrapped-up audience was able to watch safely from the shoreline.

Among those taking advantage was experienced big wave surfer Al Mennie (39).

Mennie has pioneered and surfed big wave spots in Ireland and globally, and rode the record-breaking storm on December 1, 2007 at Mullaghmore Head when the biggest swell ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean smashed into Ireland.

The unsettled end of October is set to continue today with clouds and widespread rain, according to the Met Office.

However, some drier interludes should develop across the east in the afternoon. It will be mild, with a maximum temperature of 14C. Patchy rain will continue until to the weekend.