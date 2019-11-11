High-value keyless cars taken in series of Down and Armagh burglaries

High value cars have been stolen in thefts across Co Down and Armagh over recent months.

Thieves have taken 16 high-value vehicles, including BMWs, Range Rovers and cars from brands including Lexus, Land Rover and Nissan in the thefts, spread over the past six months.

It's believed thieves are accessing the vehicles by redirecting the wireless signal from the owner's key fob inside their home in what are known as "relay" thefts.

Police are appealing for information following the spate of thefts and are urging car owners to take the same precautions as they do with home security.

Motorists can use a pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from a key fob, commonly referred to as a ‘Faraday Pouch’. Placing fobs in a tin or the microwave can also help block the wireless signal.

Police said a vehicle tracker device was also an excellent way to combat car thefts.

Detective Inspector Dan Kelly added: "On each occasion the car has been taken in the early hours of the morning without entry being forced or the keys stolen from the owner.

"Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage, if available, to secure your vehicle or locking gates to driveways if possible. Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls.

"Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives in Lisburn or Lurgan on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."