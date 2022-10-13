High value Terry Bradley artwork and precious stones among haul seized by PSNI’s organised crime unit

One of the pieces of art recovered by the PSNI

High value artwork, designer goods and precious stones have all been seized by the PSNI after 10 searches were carried out across Northern Ireland on Thursday.

One of the items recovered by police included a piece by renowned Northern Ireland artist Terry Bradley. Police said the searches took place at locations in Crossmaglen, Lurgan, Larne, Glenarm and Carnlough and the operation was part of their targeting of organised crime gangs involved in the supply of drugs.

The latest haul of goods also includes a significant quantity of cash and weapons, including machetes, rounds of illegal ammunition and an imitation firearm.

A cannabis ‘grow house’ was also uncovered at one of the raided locations.

The latest incident follows on the back of searches which recovered a number of items including cash, five high value watches, designer handbags and shoes worth over £90,000.

A precious stone seized by PSNI

PSNI Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “Along with approximately £40,000 and 25,000 euro and high value items, these searches – which were conducted on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 - also resulted in the seizure of watches, weaponry including machetes, over 100 rounds of illegally held ammunition, an imitation firearm and suspected cannabis.

“A cannabis ‘grow house’ was also discovered at one of the locations.

“We remain committed to locating and seizing illegal drugs to take such dangerous substances off the streets.

“We will continue to work with local communities and together we will keep fighting those who prey on the most vulnerable in these communities.

“We rely on the community to help us and will act on any information you can provide us, so I would ask anyone with information about any criminality to contact police on 101.”