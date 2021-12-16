‘Highly dangerous’ driver arrested after Lisburn police pursuit

Image of the car involved in the pursuit Credit: PSNI Facebook

A man has been arrested following a police chase through Lisburn city centre on Thursday morning.

Police described the driver as “highly dangerous”.

They said the driver approached a checkpoint on the Prince William Road in Lisburn at around 1am.

The silver Volkswagen Passat sped toward the checkpoint and failed to stop when instructed, police said.

They then engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle before it was brought to a stop close to west Belfast.

The driver was arrested by officers for a range of offences including suspected drugs possession.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The driver was immediately detained and subsequently arrested for driving whilst unfit through Drugs, failing to stop for police and driving with no insurance.

“He was then further arrested for possession of Class A Controlled Drugs after white coloured powder and suspect Heroin was located on his person.

“The vehicle was also seized.

“This highly dangerous driver has been removed from the roads and remains in police custody this morning.”