Hijacked Tesco van brought to a halt by police stinger following east Belfast pursuit

Photo of the scene as police stop the hijacked Tesco van Credit: Anna Weir

Two men have been arrested after a hijacked Tesco van was brought to a halt by police using a stinger device close to the Sydenham Bypass in east Belfast.

Officers said the delivery van was stolen at Georges Street in Newtownards after 5pm on Friday.

They said the two men – aged 23 and 39 – forced the driver from the van and drove it from Ards to Dundonald and then Holywood before the PSNI stopped it at Dee Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 23 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including hijacking, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and assault on police.

"Both men are currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

“A number of reports of collisions involving the stolen van and other vehicles have been received at this time and officers are appealing to anyone involved in a collision but who has not reported it to police to get in touch with detectives in Bangor immediately on 101, quoting reference number 1273 05/08/22.”

Earlier, eyewitnesses said the pursuit involved an unmarked police car and a police Land Rover.

The police reported no injuries as a result of the incident.

Traffic in the area was also affected following the incident, with Trafficwatch NI tweeting: “Road users are advised that there has been a road traffic collision on the A2 Sydenham Bypass approaching the M3, city bound, obstructing lanes 1 and 2, PSNI in attendance, expect delays in the area, passable with care.”

They later reported it had been cleared.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and are currently helping the police with their investigation and supporting those involved”.