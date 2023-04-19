Hillary Clinton visits £11 million Limavady Shared Education Campus

Work on the campus began in April 2021.

Mrs Clinton with principals Rita Moore (left) and Darren Mornin (right) and pupils from both schools. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Hillary Clinton, is greeted by pupils as she arrives at Limavady High School, Co Londonderry. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Former US secretary of state and Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, Hillary Clinton waves as she walks with Darren Mornin (left), principal of Limavady High School and Rita Moore (right), principal of the adjacent St Mary's High School. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has unveiled two benches at Limavady High School to commemorate the new integrated education campus to be shared with the adjacent St Mary's High School Limavady.

Mrs Clinton was accompanied by school principals Darren Mornin (Limavady High School) and Rita Moore (St Mary’s HS Limavady) as she met the head boy and head girl from both schools before visiting woodwork classrooms where she talked with pupils and viewed their projects.

Work on the Limavady Shared Education Campus began in April 2021, with then-Education Minister Peter Weir turning the first sod on the £11 million development across the two sites.

The scheme includes a new high-tech building for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students, new study and common rooms for careers, drama, media and sixth form pupils and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing school office accommodation, staff rooms, science & technology rooms and planning and manufacturing rooms.

Mark Baker, Chief Executive of the Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC), said the achievements of the schools highlights the impact of shared education.

"As we recognise the achievements of Limavady High School and St. Mary’s High School and the difference shared education has made for generations of children and young people as well as the local Limavady community, it reinforces the need for a vision and strategy for education that includes everyone working together and all voices being listened to,” he said.

“Shared education provides the opportunity for pupils from different backgrounds to come together, forge new friendships, experiences and access to a broader range of learning opportunities.

"CSSC supports our children and young people being educated together and believe that shared education is critical in our changing society.”

Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) Director of Education Michael Keenan said the visit of Mrs Clinton acknowledged the efforts of principals Mr Darren Mornin and Mrs Rita Moore in pursuing the project.

"There is a temptation to blame schools for divisions and to assume dogmatically that there is only one educational solution to moving beyond a divided society,” he said.

"Limavady Shared Education Campus is a successful model where young people and their families, irrespective of their background, culture, or creed are brought together through shared resources to achieve their full potential.

“Today is positive recognition of the immense work of all involved with both schools who faithfully committed to the ideal that in a shared society no child should ever be left behind.”

"Through mutual respect and understanding both schools continue to strive to educate and inspire every young person to develop themselves so that they can contribute to building the diverse society and economy of our shared future.”