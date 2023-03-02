Hillsborough gastropub named as one of best in the UK

The Parson’s Nose came 15th in a list of the best 50 gastropubs across the UK.

A Co Down eatery has been listed as one of the 50 Best Gastropubs in the UK, according to website Big Seven Travel.

The Parson’s Nose on Lisburn Street in Hillsborough has been honoured as 15th in the list, the only Northern Ireland restaurant on the list.

Big Seven Travel said the spot was selected due to its menu which is “teeming teeming with dry–aged steaks, succulent seafood and proper pub grub classics.”

It also added The Parson’s Nose chefs’ “make great use of the wonderful Northern Irish produce, with hot smoked salmon to start and a fantastic salt-aged sirloin with Bushmills pepper sauce for main.”

The award-winning gastropub previously took the 13th spot on the list last year and is currently housed in a Georgian townhouse built by the Marquis of Downshire in the late 1700's.

Diners at The Parson’s Nose’s can enjoy menu options including corn fed chicken supreme, smoked bacon served with mushroom fricassee, and herb roast potatoes, as well as market fish and seasonal produce which changes daily.

The top spots on the list were taken by The Sportsman in Kent which came second and The Star Inn, in Yorkshire which was listed as the number one gastropub in the UK.