Historians debate the ‘messy’ Northern Ireland centenary 

An expert panel of historians have spoken of the challenges in marking “the messy and difficult” landmark of Northern Ireland’s centenary.

The Centenary Historical Advisory Panel has been advising the Government over the contested landmark, and took part in a live streamed discussion from the Ulster Museum.

Monday marked 100 years since the Government of Ireland Act came into effect, leading to the establishment of Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom in its current form.

Speaking before the discussion, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said that while Northern Ireland had endured “some very testing times” since 1921, he believed the United Kingdom was “stronger and better” because of its “phenomenal” contribution.

Professor Lord Bew, panel chair and Emeritus Professor at Queen’s University Belfast, acknowledged the panel were dealing with “a messy and very difficult period in history” in which there was no possibility of having only one narrative.

He said that while there could be no "sugar coating" of the violent parts of Northern Ireland's past, it was right for the public to examine it.

Dr Margaret O’Callaghan from Queen’s University Belfast drew comparisons between Brexit and partition.

She said the Government of Ireland Act was enacted "as a consequence of purely British political action within the House of Commons, it has parallels with Brexit if you like," she said.

"But it set the agenda for Irish politics over the following decade, so people on this island were placed in a variety of positions as a consequence of political decisions largely made on the other island."

She said the panel had found one barrier to increasing understanding was an absence of teaching political history today for younger children.

"They're not taught about what actually happened here. They plug into versions of it they get from their own political background.

"So I think this panel has been quite fascinating in permitting historians some kind of a public service by questioning (that period)".

Further information about the panel's work can be viewed at www.creativecentenaries.org