Historic cross-community service at Belfast's oldest Catholic church

Some of those in attendance receiving ashes

A former Presbyterian Moderator had the sign of the cross placed on his forehead tonight by a Catholic priest at a cross-community celebration of Ash Wednesday in Belfast's oldest Catholic church.

The Very Rev Dr Ken Newell received the Imposition of Ashes from well-known priest Fr Martin Magill in the historic surroundings of St Mary's Church in Chapel Lane.

Fr Tim Bartlett, Rev Elizabeth Hanna, Rev Dr Ken Newell, Fr Martin Magill and Rev Robin Waugh

The church was established 236 years ago with the help of donations from local Protestant congregations.

Rev Elizabeth Hanna, a retired Church of Ireland minister, and Rev Robin Waugh, minister of the Methodist Church in Sydenham, also took part in the service and received the ashes.

The wearing of ashes on the forehead has been regarded in Ireland traditionally as a mark of Catholicism, but Fr Magill said earlier this week that it is a Biblical tradition in which members from different Christian backgrounds can participate.

People at tonight's service were invited to take part in the Imposition of the Ashes, but it was stressed that this was very much a matter of personal choice.

Yesterday's service led by Fr Tim Bartlett is thought to be the first of its kind to be held in Belfast. Tonight's congregation replied in the affirmative when Fr Bartlett asked if it should be repeated.

Some of those in attendance receiving ashes

He said afterwards: "I found it deeply moving."

Rev Hanna also said: "I thoroughly enjoyed being here, and history has been made. It was great being a part of it."

Dr Newell also spoke of his joy in taking part "in this special service", and in his sermon he underlined the importance of Lent and of "the need to let nothing squeeze out our sacred time with God in the 40 days of Lent".

St Mary's was the first Catholic church built in Belfast, and held its first Mass in 1784.

According to the 1782 Census there were only 365 Catholics living in Belfast at the time, and Protestant congregations rallied round to help establish a Catholic church in the city.

There were donations from Presbyterian and Church of Ireland congregations who gave funds. Members of the local Yeomanry were present at the church opening, and in 1813 a pulpit was donated by the Anglican Vicar of Belfast Canon Turner.