Historic grenades discovered and made safe in Co Down

A number of homes in the Commons Road area of Ballykinler were evacuated on Tuesday while army bomb experts examined the suspected munition (PA)

Historic grenades have been discovered and made safe in Co Down.

A number of homes in the Commons Road area of Ballykinler were evacuated on Tuesday while army bomb experts examined the suspected munition.

It was found in an area close to a historic army barracks.

A police spokesperson said residents were able to return to their homes and the Shore Road was reopened to motorists in early evening.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and safely removed and disposed of the historic munition, believed to be military-type grenades,” they said.

“We would like to thank the public, especially local residents, for their patience this evening.”