Historic grenades removed during security alert in Co Down
Emma Montgomery
A security alert in the Commons Road area of Ballykinler has now ended.
The alert began following the discovery of suspected historic munition on Tuesday evening.
Inspector Heatley said: “Residents have been allowed to return to their homes and the Shore Road has now reopened to motorists following a temporary closure.
“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and safely removed and disposed of the historic munition, believed to be military-type grenades.
“We would like to thank the public, especially local residents, for their patience this evening.”