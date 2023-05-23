Historic grenades removed during security alert in Co Down

A security alert in the Commons Road area of Ballykinler has now ended.

The alert began following the discovery of suspected historic munition on Tuesday evening.

Inspector Heatley said: “Residents have been allowed to return to their homes and the Shore Road has now reopened to motorists following a temporary closure.

“Ammunition technical officers attended the scene and safely removed and disposed of the historic munition, believed to be military-type grenades.

“We would like to thank the public, especially local residents, for their patience this evening.”