Historic institutional abuse survivor ‘unfairly denied’ hearing in appeal against level of compensation, High Court told

A survivor of historic institutional abuse was unfairly denied an oral hearing in his appeal against the level of compensation, the High Court has been told.

Counsel for Cyril Glass said he feels a sense of injustice over the handling of the process.

Mr Glass is seeking to judicially review decisions taken by the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Redress Board.

The legal action is the first of its kind to examine the system for providing payments to victims.

Compensation is being allocated to those abused in homes across Northern Ireland run by religious orders and the state.

The payments were a key recommendation made by the HIA Inquiry.

Mr Glass, who attended training schools in Co Down, applied to the Redress Board when it opened last year.

He issued proceedings after appealing an offer made to him.

The case centres on alleged refusals to hold an oral hearing and to admit two witness statements.

Lawyers representing Mr Glass, who leads the victims group Survivors Together, claim those decisions were procedurally unfair and breached his human rights.

Karen Quinlivan QC told the court the panel who assessed his case got it factually wrong.

"He talks about his sense of injustice, how he feels the process was unfair," she submitted.

"He feels the acknowledgment forum and the (HIA) Inquiry was a step forward in the healing process.

"This (appeal) process essentially represents a significant setback."

She argued: "The applicant should have a declaration that his two witnesses' evidence should have been received, oral evidence should have been received, and there should be a fresh hearing in relation to the matter."

The hearing was adjourned to next month, when counter-submissions will be made on behalf of the Redress Board.