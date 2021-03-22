'Historic moment' as first climate change bill goes before Assembly

A Climate Change Bill being tabled at the Assembly today has been hailed as an historic moment by campaigners.

Today will see the first formal stage of the Bill's planned passage through the Assembly.

The draft legislation, brought forward by Green Party MLA Clare Bailey, has received the support of all the main parties in the Assembly, aside from the DUP.

"Climate breakdown is the defining issue of our time and something that successive Northern Ireland governments and administrations have failed to get to grips with. Today's first stage reading is an important step in creating the framework for the just transition to a low carbon economy which leaves no citizen behind," the South Belfast Green MLA said.

"The Bill contains targets around achieving net zero carbon by 2045, enabling Northern Ireland to become climate resilient and to achieve an environmentally sustainable economy.

"The Bill is ambitious, but ambition is necessary if we are to move beyond the point of irreversible climate breakdown and species decline.

"I look forward to the First Stage reading of the Bill and working through the legislative process," she added.

The Bill has been drafted in association with the Climate Coalition Northern Ireland (CCNI).

Details of the Bill's wording and its proposals will not be available until later today, a spokeswoman for the Green Party told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

According to Queen's University academic Dr Amanda Slevin, who chairs the Climate Coalition Northern Ireland (CCNI), the introduction of a cross-party Climate Bill to the Assembly is an "historic moment".

She called on all Assembly parties and civil society to get behind what she says is an important legislative initiative.

"We are living in a climate and ecological emergency and, for the first time in the history of the NI Assembly, MLAs will consider a comprehensive Climate Bill.

"The Climate Bill will put Northern Ireland on a path towards net zero carbon by 2045 at the latest, using sectoral and interim targets to achieve this climate objective whilst ensuring that no community is disadvantaged in the process of necessary multi-level climate action."

Ms Slevin, who is co-director of the Centre for Sustainability, Equality and Climate Action at Queen's added: "The cross-party Bill reflects internationally accepted evidence on climate science to set targets for reducing our emissions in line with the Paris Agreement of 2015."

The introduction of the Climate Change Bill occurs alongside growing public support for climate legislation and corresponds with the New Decade, New Approach commitment that "the Executive should bring forward a Climate Change Act to give environmental targets a strong legal underpinning".

The Climate Change Bill is supported by parties representing a cross-community majority of MLAs in the Assembly, the Coalition said.

It is co-sponsored by Philip McGuigan (Sinn Féin), Mark H. Durkan (SDLP), John Stewart (Ulster Unionist Party), John Blair (Alliance Party), Clare Bailey (Green Party), Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit), Trevor Lunn (Independent) and former Justice Minister Claire Sugden (Independent).