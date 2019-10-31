Historical abuse survivor 'reduced to tears' by news general election could delay compensation Bill

An abuse survivor has said it will be “unforgivable” if a Bill to compensate victims of institutional abuse fails to pass through Parliament before the election.

The Historical Institutional Abuse (Northern Ireland) Bill cleared the Lords yesterday, quickly completing all its remaining stages with cross-party support.

However, there is growing concern among peers about whether there will be sufficient time for the Bill to pass through the Commons before the election on December 12.

The Bill has provisions for the establishment of a redress board to administer a compensation scheme, as well as a commissioner for survivors of institutional childhood abuse to promote the interests of victims.

The changes were recommended by a Stormont-commissioned inquiry into historic institutional abuse, chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart.

They have been on ice for over two and a half years due to the collapse of Stormont.

On Wednesday night Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, warned there could be an issue getting Royal Assent for the Bill before Parliament is dissolved on Monday.

Jon McCourt, chairman of Survivors North West, said he was reduced to tears when he heard the Bill could be delayed.

The campaigner, who was abused at St Joseph’s Children’s Home in Londonderry, said hundreds of victims across Northern Ireland would be denied compensation.

He added: “It was so obvious on Wednesday that we were being used as political pawns.

“This Bill was ready to go on Monday, it was ready to go on Wednesday, it is still ready to go.

“It is in the hands of Westminster. The House of Lords unanimously passed this Bill and our expectation is that the House of Commons will unanimously pass this Bill, so it was down to the Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Chief Whip and the Prime Minister.

“I just can’t see what vested interest they have in preventing this Bill moving forward before the end of this parliamentary term. What they are doing is unforgivable.”

Mr McCourt said he spent hours fielding calls from members of his group who were equally devastated and heartbroken that the Bill may not pass.

He added: “This whole process has been heartbreaking for me. I have been reduced to tears and I would consider myself strong but I am so worried about the effect it is having on other victims and survivors if this Bill doesn’t go forward.”

Former Ulster Unionist leader Lord Empey warned: “If it’s not done it would be the greatest kick in the teeth to a group of victims that this Parliament could possibly deliver.”

Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Hain said he understood that MPs had been told by business managers in the Commons that there was no time for the legislation to go through the elected chamber.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Government is fully committed to ensuring victims of Institutional Abuse get the redress they deserve. That is why it was one of the first Bills introduced following the Queen’s Speech.

“Given the importance and sensitivity of this Bill we sincerely hope that Parliament will find the time to give this Bill the scrutiny it deserves and to pass this Bill before Parliament is dissolved.”