History enthusiast behind Abandoned NI turns passion for old buildings into book

Photographer with passion for abandoned buildings now planning to publish her work

They say every photograph has a story to tell - and now one woman is set to turn her passion for the past into a book.

History enthusiast Rebecca is behind Abandoned NI, a social media page that documents old buildings.

From crumbling cottages to unused factories, hospitals and even courthouses, her images help bring the past to life.

"I like to keep a little anonymity," said Rebecca, who prefers to be known by just her first name.

"It's a professional thing."

Her work has attracted a growing number of followers and has featured in the pages of the Belfast Telegraph before.

And far from being curtailed by Covid-19 in her efforts to shed a light on how we used to live our lives, she has been able to keep her website and social media accounts ticking over nicely.

"Yes, it's difficult now with restrictions tightened again," she said.

"But I'm always searching for new locations.

"However, I have a massive back catalogue that I can draw on that hasn't yet been posted, so I think I'll be covered for the next few months for sure in terms of content."

And there is another good reason why she has been sifting through that extensive collection of old, abandoned properties - her stunning images are now being compiled into a book.

"This year has given me plenty of opportunity to work on that," she said.

"It's nearly finished, and I'm going to start recording podcasts that will be based on not just abandonment, but Irish folklore and stories of old."

The young mum from Co Down has quite a collection from her travels spanning the last few years.

More images taken by Abandoned NI

While former famous locations feature heavily, it is often the unassuming abandoned cottages that yield the best insight into our social history.

One such portfolio of an abandoned home in Co Tyrone, which Rebecca has entitled American Dream, took us on a journey back to the time of the Famine, then on to the USA and back, revealing a family history of good times and tragedy.

Like everyone else, Rebecca has found her movements restricted to the point where she has been poring over her archive of images of derelict properties, which she has been sharing on her Facebook page over the past few months.

But the draw to get back to touring abandoned sites remains.

"Every house is different," she explained. "Everyone wants to know what's in an abandoned house, what's been left behind, who's lived there, what kind of life did they have?

"From the things left in the house you can sort of piece together the person who lived there.

"There's always that anticipation of what you're going to find in the next one. That's the draw.

More images taken by Abandoned NI

"With a lot of these places I go I find that when I put up the images there's a lot of people from an older generation who relate to some of the items they see. They bring back memories of their own lives. It can be very nostalgic."

Rebecca said there is a wealth of history all around us waiting to be discovered.

Many crumbling buildings have stories that have yet to be told, and through her work she is determined to bring that past to the present day.

"I couldn't even put a number on how many locations I've visited," she added.

"There would be hundreds. You never run out of them.

"The main problem is getting the time to visit them all and document what's in there.

"I guess you could say it is lonely, although I think this is maybe why I like it.

"The older I've got, I much prefer my own company."