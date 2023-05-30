Hitler’s Irish family links recalled through sale of silver pencil at Belfast auction

Adolf Hitler and his mistress Eva Braun while dining (AP Photo/US Army Signal Corps from Eva Braun's album, File)

Adolf Hitler pictured at the Berghof, which was widely looted

The silver pencil was gifted to Adolf Hitler by Eva Braun

A Belfast auction house is preparing to sell Hitler’s inscribed silver pencil, a reminder that the Nazi dictator’s sister-in-law was Irish.

An estimate of £50,000-£80,000 has been placed on the pencil, which carries the initials ‘AH’ on its butt. It was a birthday present from his girlfriend Eva Braun, who died with him in a bunker at the end of World War II.

The inscription along the side notes the dictator’s birthday, April 20, and gives the year as 1941, when he was at the height of his powers. It finishes “sincerely, Eva” in German.

Bloomfield’s auction house is selling the item on June 6, the anniversary of D Day – which ultimately liberated Europe from Hitler’s tyranny.

Pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler to go under hammer in Belfast

Karl Bennett, managing director of Bloomfield’s, said they expected interest from around the world.

“The importance of Hitler’s engraved personal pencil lies in the fact that it helps to unravel a hidden piece of history, giving a unique insight into Hitler’s personal relationships, which he scrupulously kept hidden from the public eye,” he said.

A side-on view of the pencil with inscription

The item is sold as “owned and used” by Adolf Hitler, and a personally signed photo from the 1920s is also due to go under the hammer, along with a fork from his special train and a wineglass and serving tray from the Berghof, or Eagle’s Nest, his retreat in the Bavarian Alps.

Looting of Hitler-related material from the Berghof and the bunker where Hitler died was relatively common after the war, with all kinds of materials pocketed by Allied soldiers.

Hitler has a number of Irish connections. It is claimed that an Irish soldier saved Hitler from being beaten to death in a riot in Bavaria in the early 1920s when the dictator was merely a right-wing agitator.

Less well known is that Hitler’s half-brother was a waiter and kitchen porter in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. Alois Hitler met his future wife Bridget Dowling at the Spring Show in Ballsbridge in 1909.

She was the daughter of Eliza and William, a labourer, from Kilnamanagh, Co Dublin. Bridget and Alois later eloped and were found in the 1911 English census living in Liverpool, in a street later turned to rubble by the Luftwaffe. At that stage they had a month-old son, William, named after his grandfather.

The inscription finishes “sincerely, Eva” in German

After the relationship broke up, Bridget and her son relocated to the US while Alois toured Germany, touting his family connection to Hitler, born to their common father Alois Snr, after he took up with the family maid, Klara Polzi.

William later served in the US Navy during the Second World War and was infamous because of his surname – which he later changed to Houston. He has descendants living in the US today.

Bridget meanwhile wrote a book, in which she claimed Adolf visited their home in Liverpool. There have been persistent rumours that Hitler, a talented watercolour artist, was turned down for a place at the Liverpool College of Art, a decision that could have changed history.

The late Liverpudlian writer Beryl Bainbridge wrote a novel on the subject, entitled Young Adolf.

Mr Bennett said he had established provenance and background details about the silver pencil that “give me confidence that what I’m selling is the actual item”.

He said he could understand distaste about Nazi memorabilia, which has occasionally given rise to controversy when particular lots were listed for auction in Dublin.

“They preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects,” he said.

“No matter if the history they refer to was one of the darkest and most controversial recorded.”