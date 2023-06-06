Hitler’s pencil sells for £5,400 at Belfast auction house, well shy of £50-80k estimate

A pencil alleged to have been gifted to Adolf Hitler by his lover Eva Braun has sold at auction for £5,400, well short of the expected £50-80,000.

And in the end a signed portrait of the former German leader fetched a higher price - £6,200 - with both items being sold to an anonymous online bidder during an auction at Bloomfield Auction House in east Belfast.

The two items were the highest priced lots in a collection of former Nazi memorabilia, which included cutlery and tableware from the private collections of both Adolf Hitler and Hermann Goring.

But it was the pencil and portrait which has attracted most attention pre-auction.

The white metal pencil is believed to have been given to the former Nazi dictator by his long-term partner, who died alongside the former dictator in a Berlin bunker at the end of World War Two, as a gift for his 52nd birthday on April 20, 1941.

An inscription along the side notes the dictator’s birthday and gives the year as 1941, when he was at the height of his powers. It finishes “sincerely, Eva” in German.

It had been originally bought by a collector at an auction in 2002 and since then had remained in the collector’s family.

An original signed photograph of the German leader had been expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000, but also sold for well below that estimate.

A silver oval serving tray from Hitler’s dining wagon went for £3,200 and a white wine glass from Hitler’s personal table service was snapped up, again by an anonymous online buyer, for £4,800.

A Deutsche Reichsbahn Train Eagle badge was another big seller, fetching £5200, while a solid silver oval serving tray, also from Hitler’s personal collection, was sold for more than the pencil, making £6200 at auction.

Last week the auction house faced calls to remove the “blood soaked” items from sale from the European Jewish Association (EJA).

The group’s chairman, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, had written to Karl Bennett, managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, asking him to withdraw the items from sale.

“We simply cannot fathom how a love trinket such as an engraved pencil or a signed photograph constitutes a historical object of any inherent historical value,” he wrote.

“In Europe today and indeed further afield, Auction houses are buying and selling to the highest bidder other items such as watches or ashtrays belonging to Hitler, Hermann Goring cutlery sets, even Wehrmacht toilet paper.

“The defence from Munich to Maryland is the same, these items are of historical interest. They are anything but.

“We are repeatedly told by auction houses that Hitler sells. This may indeed be true. But what is sold and to whom is a matter of public decency and moral responsibility at the end of the day.”

Bloomfield Auction House said history should not be written out of society, and the sale went ahead as planned on Tuesday afternoon.

“Bloomfield Auctions is a specialist auction house for militaria across all centuries. All items are a part of history, and we shouldn’t be writing history out of books or society,” said a spokesperson.

“In my experience those who buy such items are legitimate collectors who have a passion for history.

“We do not seek to cause hurt or distress to any one or any part of society. All items have a story and tell of a particular time in history.”