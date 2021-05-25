Hitting the back of the net… a look at 100 years of the beautiful game on the island of Ireland since partition

The career of Belfast’s ‘one-armed wonder’ Jimmy Hasty, will also be in the spotlight

Northern Ireland football fans will have the chance to hear some stars of the game discuss the history of the sport 100 years on from the split in the Irish FA — including the incredible story of Belfast’s Jimmy Hasty.

A unique engagement programme, entitled Talking Balls, takes place over four days next month with former Ireland internationals Packie Bonner and Alan Kernaghan, and Northern Ireland’s Peter Kennedy and Nicola McCarthy offering their thoughts on their time in the game.

Historian Ryan Mallon will also detail Hasty’s career on both sides of the border.

Hasty, who was born in north Belfast in 1936, was dubbed the “one-armed wonder” after he lost his arm in a machinery accident when he was 14.

The teenager showed remarkable resilience and quickly found his balance back on the pitch playing for St Joseph's in the Down and Connor League.

He left the junior ranks for Islandmagee and then Newry Town, where he impressed as a serial goal scorer.

Hasty eventually signed for Dundalk FC in 1960 and played a pivotal role in leading the team to League of Ireland glory in 1963.

Hasty then spent a season at Drogheda United before retiring in 1967.

He returned to Belfast with his wife and two sons and worked as a bookmaker until October 1974 when he was murdered by the Ulster Protestant Action Group.

The 40-year-old was an innocent victim of a sectarian tit-for-tat killing when he was gunned down outside his home.

Talking Balls will also welcome the author of The Irish Soccer Split Cormac Moore, along with much more.

Stephen Millar, Community Engagement officer with National Museums NI, said it was “really exciting” to explore that period of history through the prism of football.

“The programme will not only explore how football was impacted by the events of 1921 but will also look at its impact and legacy down through the decades, as told through the experiences of former players for both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and right up to the modern game,” he added.

Talking Balls is part of Making the Future, a cross-border cultural programme from National Museums NI, Nerve Centre, the Public Record Office of NI and Linen Hall Library. It has been funded through PEACE IV.

The programme is free and open to anyone based in Northern Ireland and the border counties.

Sessions take place from Monday, June 7, to Thursday, June 10, at 7pm.

For more information or to register for the event visit www.makingthefuture.eu