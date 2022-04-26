HM Coastguard to carry out inspection of P&O ship which lost power in Irish Sea

HM Coastguard confirmed on Tuesday evening P&O’s European Causeway would be subject to “an inspection” after the ship was left drifting in the Irish Sea due to a mechanical issue.

In a statement, a coastguard spokesperson said the ship was not being detained but they would be “following up”.

Earlier, passengers on board the ferry were left unsure what was happening before the ship eventually docked into Larne Port after it had spent several hours stranded around five miles from the port.

A tweet by P&O Ferries said the incident was a result of a “mechanical issue” with the ship.

Since then, P&O confirmed the ship continued its scheduled journey “under its own propulsion” before docking in Larne and confirmed there were no concerns over the safety of the passengers on board.

The European Causeway was only released from detention on 8 April after it had been banned from sailing following an inspection in March which found 31 safety failings.

It followed the sacking of around 800 workers by the ferry company.

In a statement, the HM Coastguard said: “When any vessel reports an issue to the MCA, dependent on the nature of the issue, the MCA may undertake an inspection of that vessel.

"We generally follow up all issues reported on passenger vessels to ensure the safety of those onboard the vessel and that any issues are not so serious that they pose a threat to life or the environment.

"In the case of European Causeway we will be following up the incident with an inspection.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the ship docked, passenger Patrick McFadden said everything “went black” as the ship lost power and explained there was confusion among passengers after claiming there was a lack of information provided.

"The tug boats started appearing but nobody told us this. A big cruise ship was passing us and that turned around,” he said.

"Then a helicopter appeared and that’s when people started to wonder what was happening. There were probably four or five tug boats

"This lasted around 2 hours. Nobody knows anybody so everyone was quiet.

"Everyone was jumping about from one side of the ship to the other side to see what was happening, but nobody told us what happened. They never said anything [then] they got the engines going.”

One passenger who was on the ship during the incident told BBC’s Evening Extra programme the atmosphere onboard was a “mixture of frustration and concern”.

Johnny Wilson told BBC NI he was travelling with his wife and two children.

"You are an hour and a bit into your journey and then you are just sat there in the middle of the Irish Sea. Really frustrating and annoying,” he said.

Passenger images show how the RNLI and a cruise ship raced to the aid of a P&O ship off the coast of Larne on April 26, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"You looked outside the emergency lights were on and as you started to walk around the ship parts of it was dark. All the normal parts like the games machines, they were off. Then we slowly came to a stop in the middle of the sea.

"I have been back and forth on this route all my life and never sat in the middle of the sea before.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th April 2022

Earlier, tracking information for the ship, which can hold around 400 passengers, shows it left Scotland and was expected to arrive in Larne at around 1pm.

Several tracking websites stated the vessel's automatic identification system status was set to "not under command" which is reserved for use when a vessel is "unable to manoeuvre as required by these rules and is therefore unable to keep out of the way of another vessel".

"Due to a mechanical issue with the Causeway in the Irish Sea, tugs from Larne and Belfast were deployed to guide it back to port. Once the ship is back in Port a full inspection will take place,” P&O tweeted.

Tracking information of the ship

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

An RNLI spokesperson said that three lifeboats had been sent to the scene.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' Union (RMT) said the reports were "deeply concerning, not least for the agency crew and passengers on board".

A spokesperson for the HM Coastguard said: “At approx. 1.30pm today, HM Coastguard was alerted to a mechanical failure onboard the passenger ferry European Causeway off the coast of Larne.

"A tug is currently on scene while the cruise ship Queen Victoria is standing by in case further support is needed.

"Local Coastguard Rescue Teams from Larne and Portmuck are standing by and lifeboats from Larne and Redbay are also ready to assist in towing the vessel back to port. There are no concerns over the safety of passengers on board.”

Passenger images show how the RNLI and a cruise ship raced to the aid of a P&O ship off the coast of Larne on April 26, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A spokesperson for P&O said: “Following a temporary mechanical issue, the European Causeway is now continuing on its scheduled journey to the Port of Larne under its own propulsion, with local tugs on standby, where it will discharge its passengers and cargo as planned.

"There are no reported injuries onboard and all the relevant authorities have been informed. Once in dock a full independent investigation will be undertaken.”