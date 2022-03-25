HMS Caroline: Belfast maritime attraction’s future secured until at least 2038

Pictued at HMS Caroline in Belfast are National Museum of the Royal Navy Chief of Staff and HMS Caroline Project Director Captain John Rees OBE; Economy Minister Gordon Lyons; and NMRN Director General Professor Dominic Tweddle.

The Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has announced the long-term future of the HMS Caroline visitor attraction in Belfast is secured. Agreement to fund the ship until at least 2038 was agreed between the National Museum of the Royal Navy and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The vessel is a C-class light cruiser and is the last survivor of the Battle of Jutland in 1916, having been located in Belfast since 1924.

It was first opened to the public in 2016 to commemorate the centenary of the battle but has remained closed during the pandemic.

It is now set to welcome back visitors on board in the late summer this year.

Making the announcement from on-board at the Alexandra Dock in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, Minister Lyons said he was delighted the attraction would remain.

“The ship is a very important cultural and heritage visitor attraction and it has been my priority for some time to ensure that it remains in Belfast,” he said.

“My officials have worked very closely together with our partners in the National Museum of the Royal Navy and The National Lottery Heritage Fund to make this happen. I wish to convey my sincere thanks to them. I would also like to acknowledge the continued support of Belfast Harbour Commissioners and Catalyst Inc for the project.”

He added that the HMS Caroline greatly enhanced the tourism offer for Belfast and Northern Ireland.

NMRN, who own and restored HMS Caroline, will continue to operate the visitor attraction for the forseeable future.

The original project to the restore the ship

Director General, Professor Dominic Tweddle, commented: “We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with the Department for the Economy, along with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, that will keep HMS Caroline in Belfast, her home for nearly 100 years.

"The closure of this remarkable First World War Survivor two years ago was heartbreaking for all at the Museum. It has remained our fervent desire to secure a sustainable future that will enable us to continue to conserve and maintain her; with the aim to once again share her story with the people of Belfast, and the millions of tourists that visit Northern Ireland every year. With this agreement now secured, we can plan a future for the ship and look once again to welcome visitors to her later this year.”

NMRN Chief of Staff and HMS Caroline Project Director Captain John Rees OBE said: “We have been committed to protecting the ship’s central position in Belfast’s maritime history because it is now viewed as a shared space in which Northern Ireland’s communities can celebrate and share cultural events, explore the past and also commemorate the contribution made by 10,000 Irish sailors who died at sea in World War One.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund was the main funder of the original project to save and restore HMS Caroline, and has continued to provide significant support and funding to the project.