HMS Caroline: Full steam ahead as Great War ship to fully reopen in April

HMS Caroline in ship shape for re-opening to the public after being closed for three years due to covid-19

The beloved HMS Caroline is ready for a grand reopening at Belfast’s Alexandra Dock in time for the Easter holidays.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy recently announced that it will reopen for full daily visits on Saturday, April 1.

For this month, the museum ship will only be open for some weekend visitors.

The C-class light cruiser, built by Cammell Laird of Birkenhead, was launched in 1914 and decommissioned in 2011.

It is among one of the longest-serving British warships.

At the time of her decommissioning, she was the second-oldest ship in Royal Navy service, after HMS Victory.

It is the only surviving ship from the 1916 Battle of Jutland, which claimed than 8,000 lives.

The reopening comes following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

During this time, experts remained onboard the 4,000-tonne, 446ft vessel, ensuring that it remained in pristine condition.

Kerry Rooney MBE, business development manager at the HMS Caroline has been at the forefront in the preparations to have it ready once again for the public.

The ship's galley

With over 20 years of experience in the arts, culture and heritage sector, Ms Rooney will oversee the program of events which will tell the vessel’s famous story.

Ms Rooney said: “I am immensely excited to have the opportunity to support the reopening of HMS Caroline and begin another incredible chapter in this remarkable ship’s history.

“Belfast’s reputation as a visitor attraction is growing throughout the world and this is due in no small part to our city’s fascinating maritime history.

“HMS Caroline has been a part of that history for almost a century, and we are excited to once again share her story with the world. HMS Caroline is a truly unique visitor experience, a real-life First World War battleship.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to wander around, above and below deck, and experience our newly-refurbished exhibitions which tell the story of HMS Caroline’s over 100 years of service through film, digital and stunning recreations.”

The wheelhouse

Professor Dominic Tweedle, director general of the National Museum of the Royal Navy said: “The announcement that, after a three-year hiatus, we are able to reopen HMS Caroline with her long-term future secured is monumental for the museum.”

He also recalled how, in 2019, it was shortlisted as a finalist in the Art Fund Museum of the Year.

“Her story and place in Belfast’s maritime history is so important and the strides we were making in offering a world-class welcome were justly acknowledged with her shortlisting as Museum of the Year,” Professor Tweddle added.

“With the superb team we have onboard, we cannot wait to welcome visitors back and ensure that HMS Caroline is a key part of the tourism and cultural offer in Belfast for many years to come.”

The deck

HMS Caroline has been berthed in Belfast for nearly 100 years and is now moored at Alexandra Dock, near the Science Park in the Titanic Quarter.

Tickets to visit are available to purchase at hmscaroline.co.uk.