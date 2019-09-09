Hoax behind Carrickfergus alert which forced Tesco evacuation

Police are at the scene of a nearby security alert which has forced the closure of a nearby Tesco.

A Tesco in Carrickfergus was evacuated in a security alert after the discovery of a suspicious object nearby.

Police were forced to close the supermarket and seal off an area around Minorca Place area on Monday afternoon.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said the Town Hall and Woodburn Community Centre had been opened for those affected.

"I am very concerned that this incident has caused interruption to the lives of those who live in this area together with the major supermarket," he said.

Following examination by the Army bomb squad the object was declared a hoax.