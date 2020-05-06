Hoax behind Stoneyford security alert

Police at the scene of a security alert in Stoneyford on May 6th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A suspicious object which sparked a security alert in Stoneyford near Lisburn has ended with the item declared a hoax.

Police said they were at the scene around midday on Wednesday, May 6.

Bomb disposal experts were also sent to the scene with roads cordoned off and people forced from their home.

The object has been taken for further examination, police said.

All roads were re-opened and residents permitted to return to their homes police said just after 3pm.

Police appealed for anyone who has noticed any suspicious activity in the Stoneyford Road area recently or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 25 06/05/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.