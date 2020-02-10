Hoaxes behind Lurgan, Portadown security alerts

Police and ATO at the scene of a security operation in the Cornakinnegar road area of Lurgan on February 9th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police said two hoaxes were behind security alerts in Portadown and Lurgan.

There was disruption in both Co Armagh towns on Sunday following the discovery of suspicious objects.

One was found in the grounds of a former school in the Cornakinnegar Road area of Lurgan. The other in the Hanover Street area of Portadown.

Army bomb squad officers attended both scenes.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: “We would like to thank the local communities for their patience. Keeping people safe is of paramount importance.

“We are also appealing to anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1058 of 09/02/20.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."