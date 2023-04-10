Holidaymakers and travellers warned of airport delays ahead of President Biden’s arrival

Travellers have been warned of delays ahead of President Biden's visit

The PSNI has warned prospective holidaymakers and motorists to expect traffic disruption surrounding Belfast International Airport from Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s arrival in Northern Ireland.

The US President is set to arrival in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening via his official airplane Air Force One before leaving on Wednesday evening.

He will then leave the airport as part of a large armoured motorcade to travel to an undisclosed location where he will stay until Wednesday.

Due to the famous aircraft’s arrival in Belfast, police have said travellers to and from the airport can expect disruption.

"There will be traffic disruption in the vicinity of Belfast International Airport in the led up to the visit of President Biden in Northern Ireland this week,” a police spokesperson said.

"Those travelling to the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for your journey.”

Last week, various armoured vehicles were spotted arriving at the airport ahead of Mr Biden’s touchdown.

The President's security detail vehicles were spotted arriving at Belfast International Airport one week prior to his arrival

The vehicles were spotted by Cobra Emergency being off-loaded from a plane at the airport before making their way down the M2 to a secure location.

Leading the pack of cars is ‘The Roadrunner” - a Ford F-350 Super Duty complete with modified six-door SUV body and a large satellite dome antenna on the roof.

Formally named the 'Sensitive Compartmentalised Information Facility', the heavy duty car is used by the White House Communications Agency's (WHCA) as a way of ensuring a secure connection between the President and his military commanders.

The dome on the roof acts as a secure phone booth to ensure private conversations can be carried out without the danger of interference should the President need to communicate with the military quickly and in an emergency.