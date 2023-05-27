Holly Willoughby: Phillip Schofield 'directly' lied to me over affair with younger colleague

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has said Phillip Schofield lied to her about his affair with a much younger male colleague.

It comes after her former co-host admitted having an "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger male.

Holly told fans on Instagram "it has taken time to process yesterday's news”.

"When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not,” she added.

"It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."

On Friday, the veteran broadcaster quit ITV and admitted to having an affair with a colleague who worked on This Morning.

The broadcaster said it has investigated rumours of the relationship which have been circulating since 2020.

However bosses said both Schofield and the employee "repeatedly denied" the affair.

ITV was forced to issue the statement after questions were raised over what was known about Schofield's conduct and by whom.

Phillip, who also co-hosted Dancing On Ice with Holly, has previously said he will also step down from presenting the British Soap Awards, his last public commitment.

Holly Willoughby who also presented Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)

Following his shock confession, a spokesperson for ITV said on Friday the broadcaster was “deeply disappointed” by the “admissions of deceit”.

“The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust,” they added.

“Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down.”

Schofield apologised for lying about the relationship in his own statement on Friday.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,” he said.

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

He added that “contrary to speculation” the relationship was “not illegal”.

He said: “Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship.

“That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

He denied that a super injunction had been issued by him, or on his behalf, regarding the relationship.

“When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing,” he said.

“Nobody ‘forced’ me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me.

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”

The presenter added: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

Talent agency YMU said it has “parted company” with Schofield “with immediate effect”.