Hollywood actress Roma Downey attends funeral of priest Paddy O’Kane ‘who felt the pain of others’

Hollywood film producer and actress Roma Downey was among the mourners who gathered yesterday to say a last farewell to a Londonderry priest who went “above and beyond” for his community.

Father Paddy O’Kane (73) passed away in hospital earlier this week. He was laid to rest in his native Culdaff on the Inishowen peninsula, following Requiem Mass at Holy Family Church in Ballymagroarty, where he ministered for much of his priesthood.

Among the mourners were Fr Paddy’s family, fellow priests and parishioners from across Derry and further afield. Roma Downey travelled from the US for her friend’s funeral and delivered one of the readings.

Bishop Donal McKeown said that while Fr Paddy worked in several parishes during his 49 years as a priest, he “didn’t really respect parish lines”.

“He knew so well how many people felt frail and unloved because of where they had been and what had happened in their lives. He was able to speak powerfully in helping parishioners,” Bishop McKeown said.

In recent years, he added, Fr Paddy’s “giving nature” had taken a toll on him. “For somebody who had put his whole identity into being a priest of Jesus Christ, it is very painful when you can no longer offer what people had expected from him since 1973,” the Bishop said.

At a meeting of the local council, cross-community tributes were led by Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy, who had known him for 30 years as her mother worked at the Holy Family church.

“He had a real understanding of feelings and felt deeply the pain of other people,” she said. At times, he sought the help of councillors to support an individual who was homeless or experiencing other difficulties, she added.

Along with SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, she referred to the priest’s “famous leather coat”, which made him instantly recognisable. Mr Tierney spoke of “the impact he had on so many lives”.

People Before Profit’s Maeve O’Neill, meanwhile, praised the popular priest for “sticking his neck” out by attending a Foyle Pride parade and “leading in that way”.