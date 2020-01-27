Hollywood actress Sharon Stone joins in tributes as Seamus Mallon books of condolence opened

Sharon Stone joins former peace campaigner Betty Williams at the Seamus Mallon condolence book in the City Hall

A book of condolence has been opened in Belfast after the death of former Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon.

Mr Mallon's death on Friday at the age of 83 has led to an outpouring of gratitude for his political career as thousands of people paid tribute to the former SDLP deputy leader.

A book of condolence opened in Belfast City Hall on Saturday, with another at the Guildhall in Londonderry yesterday.

American actress Sharon Stone was among those to sign the book in Belfast alongside her friend, Nobel Peace Prize winner Betty Williams.

Ms Stone called Mr Mallon "a legend, a real warrior of peace" as she signed the book along with hundreds of others, including his SDLP colleagues.

The Hollywood star's message in the book read: "With respect and admiration."

The Basic Instinct actress also signed a peace wall in Belfast "in memory of Seamus Mallon".

Mr Mallon was an architect of the peace process and a key figure in negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which largely halted violence here.

Former US senator George Mitchell, who was heavily involved in creating the Good Friday Agreement, also paid tribute to Mr Mallon, who was deputy to First Minister Lord Trimble at Stormont from 1998 to 2001.

"It's a great loss for me personally as it is for the people of Northern Ireland," Mr Mitchell told Q Radio. "Seamus Mallon was a strong and effective political leader for many decades including the period during which the negotiations were held among all of the parties in Northern Ireland that led to the Agreement that brought an end to the violence of the Troubles."

Former United States President Bill Clinton, who was in office at the time of the Good Friday Agreement and championed peace talks in the 1990s, also paid a touching tribute to the former Newry and Armagh MP.

He said: "From his earliest entry into politics, Seamus never wavered from his vision for a shared future where neighbours of all faiths could live in dignity, or from the belief he shared with John Hume and the entire SDLP that non-violence was the only way to reach that goal.

"As his party's chief negotiator in the talks leading to the Good Friday Agreement, he was respected by all parties for his intelligence and integrity, his candour and convictions."

Mr Clinton added: "A teacher in practice and in heart, the lessons of his life and power of his example are as important today as ever."

Mr Mallon was a former teacher who lived in Markethill, Co Armagh.

He is survived by his daughter Orla.