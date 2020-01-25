Hollywood star Sharon Stone appears at Belfast's City Hall to sign Mallon book of condolence

Ms Stone signed the book along with her friend, Nobel Peace Prize winner Betty Williams, a co-founder of Women for Peace, which later became the Community for Peace People.

Mr Mallon's death at the age of 83 on Friday has led to an outpouring of gratitude as thousands of people paid tribute to the former SDLP deputy leader.

A book of condolence opened in Belfast City Hall on Saturday, and another will open at the Guildhall in Londonderry on Sunday.

Ms Stone called Mr Mallon "a legend, a real warrior of peace" as she signed the book along with hundreds of others, including his party colleagues in the SDLP.

Her message in the book of condolence read: "With respect and admiration".

The pair were pictured alongside Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Daniel Baker on Saturday.

Ms Stone, who is famous for appearing in films such as Basic Instinct and Total Recall, posed for pictures with others present at City Hall.

Former SDLP deputy leader Mr Mallon, from Armagh, died at home on Friday in the care of his family following a period of illness.

His remains will repose at his late home until removal on Monday for Requiem Mass at midday in St James Church in Mullaghbrack.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Figures including former US President Bill Clinton and Irish President Michael D Higgins are among those who paid tribute to him.

