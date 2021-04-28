Holocaust drama The Windermere Children filmed in Northern Ireland in line for Bafta

Belfast production company Erica Starling also nominated

A moving dramatisation about child survivors of the Holocaust, which was shot in Northern Ireland, has been nominated for this year’s Bafta TV awards.

The Windermere Children, based on a true story, receives a nod in the Single Drama category.

Northern Ireland doubled for the Lake District when filming took place here in 2019. The remarkable true story, dramatised for the first time, was penned by Bafta-nominated screenwriter Simon Block and produced by Wall to Wall. It explores the friendships formed among the children who arrive in the idyllic Windermere countryside to recuperate after surviving the concentration camps.

The drama, directed by Emmy winner Michael Samuels, was based on the powerful first-person testimonies of the children.

Belfast production company Erica Starling has also been nominated for its documentary Lee Miller — A Life on the Frontline. It receives nods for Editing: Factual (Claire Gullion) and for Director: Factual (Teresa Griffiths).

The documentary follows the story of one of the most remarkable female icons of the 20th century through her transformation form a supermodel into an internationally famous war reporter. The co-production with Ronachan reflected on Miller’s ground-breaking work and explored her radical spiriting and willingness to break any taboo, both as an artist and a woman.

The Windermere Children was broadcast last year on BBC Two on Holocaust Memorial Day to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust. The drama starred Thomas Kretschmann, Romola Garai, Tim McInnerny and Iain Glen.

When the children arrive in Windermere in 1945, they are placed under the care of child psychologist Oscar Friedmann (Kretschmann) and his team of counsellors, art therapist and sports coach. The adults have four months to try and help the children reclaim their lives and look forward to a brighter future.

Both the drama and the documentary were funded by Northern Ireland Screen, which said it was ‘delighted’ to see the double nominations.

Lenny Abrahamson’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel Normal People is up for seven gongs, meanwhile. Much of the drama was filmed in Sligo, Dublin and Wicklow.

As well as being nominated for best mini-series, its two leads, Paul Mescal (Connell) and Daisy Edgar Jones (Marianne) have each earned nods for best actor and actress. Abrahamson is also in the running, with a nomination for best director.

Steve McQueen’s five-part series Small Axe dominates the Bafta TV nominations with 15 nods, in a year which sees diversity celebrated across the board. Small Axe explores the lives of the West Indian community in London from the 1960s to the 1980s. The anthology is in the running for nine craft prizes and six television awards, including best mini-series.

Netflix show The Crown is up for 10 awards, six in craft and four in TV while I May Destroy You picks up eight nods.

The Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards ceremony will take place on June 6 on BBC One and the Craft Awards will be streamed on social media channels on May 24.