Holocaust survivor tells Belfast City Hall: ‘I hope people will remember’

Holocaust survivor Eve Kugler lit the remembrance candle at Belfast City Hall alongside Rachel Century, Deputy CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, and Denis McMahon, Permanent Secretary of The Executive Office

A Holocaust survivor has urged people to “remember and understand” the atrocities of Nazi Germany as she helped mark Holocaust Memorial Day in Belfast.

Eve Kugler was the key speaker at Belfast’s City Hall’s Holocaust Memorial Day Regional Commemoration today (Tuesday).

The event remembers the victims and survivors of the Holocaust alongside subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The theme of this year’s commemoration was ‘o0rdinary people’ which highlighted “the ordinary people who let genocide happen, those who actively perpetrated genocide, those who rescued would-be victims and the ordinary people who were persecuted.”

“I hope that those who heard me will remember and talk about it with their friends," said Ms Kugler whose family was torn apart by the Nazis when they were forced to flee their home in Germany and her parents were sent to concentration camps.

"I would like them to understand that people are people and there is no reason why one group, because they look different or have a different race or nationality, should be treated badly by anyone. People are people – it sounds trite but that's essentially what the message is.”

Eve Kugler: Picture by Peter Morrison

Denis McMahon, Permanent Secretary of The Executive Office, also spoke at the event.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is a powerful reminder that we all have a responsibility to stand up to prejudice, intolerance and discrimination,” he said.

“This year’s theme, ordinary people, highlights that every one of us has a role to play in making our society a more inclusive and welcoming place for all. No-one should underestimate their potential to positively impact change; or forget that inaction and complacency fosters the perpetuation of hate.

"Ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things.”

Among those who attended the Regional Commemoration were members of the local Jewish community and representatives of other faith groups and minority ethnic communities.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Tina Black also shared some comments saying The Holocaust “calls on us to reflect on what can happen when prejudice and identity-based hate is left unchallenged.”

"Holocaust Memorial Day reminds us of our ability to interrupt expressions of rage, division and hatred. Each of us has the power to stand against expressions of prejudice." she said.

"Our actions can help to replace separation with inclusion, change fear to hope and replace hostility with love.”