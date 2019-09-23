Holy Cross Boys' Primary School evacuated after principal finds suspect device

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Holy Cross Boys Primary School, North Belfast on September 23rd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A primary school in north Belfast was evacuated after a suspicious object was found nearby.

Staff and around 300 pupils at Holy Cross Boys' Primary School had to leave the building on Monday after an object was discovered in the Brookfield Street area on Monday afternoon.

The alert was sparked after principal Kevin McArevey found a suspect device within the schools grounds.

"I was helping the caretaker unblock the sewers, I lifted a manhole cover and to my surprise I saw a plastic bag with what seemed to be something heavy in it," Mr McArevey told UTV.

"I initially thought it was a small spade so I lifted it out myself and unravelled the packaging only to be surprised to see wires at the top of this object.

"It immediately aroused my suspicions so I went and I phoned the police."

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon described the incident as "disgraceful".

"To create a device and then hide it in the grounds of a primary school shows how low these people will go and the complete disregard and disrespect they have for the community. They’re happy to put children, parents and school staff at risk," she said.

“No principal and no school should have to experience this. I’ve been in touch with Mr McArevey to offer our full support.

"This school is a proud part of the heart of the community in Ardoyne, the boys who go to it are the future. The thugs behind this have nothing to offer the people of Ardoyne and they will not drag us back to the past.”

Although the security alert is continuing the school hope to be able to reopen on Tuesday.