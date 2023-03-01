Holyland landlord considers legal action against council after HMO license refused

A landlord is considering a legal challenge against Belfast City Council for refusing an application for a student-type House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

HMOs, which landlords lease out to three or more tenants from different addresses, have become increasingly controversial, with some arguing they have negatively affected communities and led to anti-social behaviour, in places like the Holyland and Stranmillis where landlords rent houses to undergraduates.

At the recent council licensing committee meeting, elected representatives refused an application for a new licence to operate a HMO an apartment in Fitzroy Avenue.

The licence was refused on the basis of overprovision, as recommended by council officers.

The applicant previously had an HMO licence on the property which expired on August 14, 2019.

The decision will mean the flat will have to be reduced from a three person to a two person apartment.

The council said on April 12, 2019, a reminder letter was sent to the landlord informing him of the need to apply to renew the licence.

A council report states: “An inspection of the property took place on the July 5, 2019, in anticipation of an application being submitted. The managing agent was in attendance during the inspection, however, the council did not receive an application to renew the licence.”

The council policy states that amongst five considerations the council may only grant a licence if it is satisfied that “the granting of the licence will not result in overprovision of HMOs in the locality”.

The council report states: “On the date of assessment, January 4 this year there were a total of 1,112 licensed HMOs in the policy area ‘Botanic, Holyland, Rugby’.

“This equates to 46.16% of the total dwelling units of 2,409 within the policy area. Which in turn exceeds the 30% development limit as set out.”

HMO licence renewal cannot be refused on the basis of overprovision of such properties in an area, but new licences can be refused on this basis.

While the council policy is that HMOs should not account for more than 30% of any area, in reality many streets well exceed this, with some in the Holyland reaching over 90%.

At the licensing committee, elected representatives heard the landlord believed his HMO licence on the property had been renewed in 2019 until 2024.

A council report stated: “Officers have examined the relevant records and have found no evidence of advice being provided to the letting agent confirming that the owner was covered regarding the HMO licensing of the accommodation.

“Further, officers confirmed that the council only received an HMO licence application on September 27, 2022, which is over three years after the previous licence expired on August 14, 2019.”

The landlord told the licensing committee it was “galling” that his property would be “disqualified” after spending so much on it, and said the matter involved an “administrative hiccup”.

The managing agent for the landlord told the licensing committee: “Whilst ignorance of the law is no excuse there are instances of reasonable excuse being accepted when legislation is not being followed to the letter of the law.”

He added: “The doorstop conversation with your advisor did say to me that the licence would not be a problem.

“It may have been a misunderstanding between him or I or a lack of information or training as far as HMOs are concerned, given that they were going through a transition between NIHE and BCC at the time.”

As the Planning Committee were about to make the decision, he asked for a deferral so he could “review the paperwork further and lodge a further appeal”.

Elected members did not defer, and unanimously decided to refuse the application.

The landlord has a right to appeal to the County Court within 28 days of formal notification of the decision.

The council could not confirm whether an appeal had been lodged.