Holyland resident hits out at ‘ongoing issues’ after car overturned

A south Belfast resident has hit out at the “constant noise and vandalism” in the Holyland area of the city after footage of a car being tipped on its side in the area went viral on social media.

Police have appealed for information after footage showing the vehicle being overturned during the early hours of Wednesday May 10 circulated online.

The footage shows a number of people lifting the car onto its side close to the end of the street before making off.

Ray Farley, from the Belfast Holyland Regeneration Association, said the incident was just the latest in a series of anti social behaviour issues in the area.

He said it would be unfair if the person who owned the car would have to “find the money to pay it and then perhaps have to pay insurance premiums.

“The problem with the Holyland is the constant noise, upset and vandalism,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The area is overly populated with young people.

"The car had been gifted to the young man by his late grandmother.

“People think to themselves this will be a fun thing to do to turn over the car.

“There are ongoing issues around damage to vehicles and property.”

He mentioned previous notable incidents including people who have run over the tops of cars and pulled windscreen wipers off the vehicles.

Mr Farley said he feels that there are “no reprisals” for anti-social behaviour in that particular area of the city compared to some other areas.

“The residents dread coming up to Halloween and coming up to St Patrick’s Day, particularly St Patrick’s day.

“Those are two days when there’s just mayhem. It’s dreadful.”

When asked what he would like to see from elected representatives around the issue, Mr Farley said: “Plenty can be done, it’s just a matter of doing it.

“This isn’t right; these people involved have to be brought to justice,” he added.

He said he believed that the people who are committing these crimes get off too lightly due to their age.

“Sometimes it’s fear of damaging the person’s career prospects. If you don’t want to do the time, you shouldn’t do the crime.”

The PSNI have said anyone who saw the incident, or may have further footage, should contact them.

“Police received and responded to a report of a vehicle being overturned in the Cairo Street area of south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10,” said a spokesperson.

“It was reported at around 3.10am, that a group of people had tipped the car onto its side.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101