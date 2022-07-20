Holywood funnyman Shane Todd offers to host fundraising comedy night after GAA club targeted by vandals

The damage done to the club's coffee hut Credit: St Pauls GAC, Holywood Twitter

Holywood comedian Shane Todd and BBC NI radio presenter Connor Phillips have offered to host a fundraising comedy night after a GAA club was targeted by vandals.

St Pauls GAC in Co Down said “local youths” broke into their newly installed coffee hut causing damage in the process.

Nets worth around £8,000 were also damaged during the incident, according to a social media post by the GAA club.

They said the damage “breaks our hearts”.

“We have once again been the victims of criminal damage at our home grounds. Local youths broke into our brand new coffee hut,” they tweeted.

“They also cut our underage nets that cost £8k. We love Holywood and know this isn't our town.”

The club was inundated with sympathy and support online. However local funnyman Shane Todd went one step further, offering to host a fundraising comedy night, something the club called “very generous”.

Replying later, Radio Ulster presenter Connor Phillips added: “Will happily host / help if u need. Feel free to get in touch.”

Praising the pair for their “generosity of spirit”, Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew added: “Both great lads who lift our spirits on a regular basis, if that night goes ahead let us know.”

Former Green Party MLA Rachel Woods added: “So sorry to read this, and that the club and equipment has been damaged. Can I donate to help replace and fix?”

Fellow GAA club Clann na Banna CLG based in Banbridge offered their own financial support.

“Awful to see this. As you know our seniors meet on Friday and we would like to donate the gate receipts to assist with your repairs,” they said.

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Hart said: “Police received a report of a break in at a commercial premises located within a GAA club on the Belfast Road, Holywood on Monday July 18th.

“The break in is understood to have occurred around 10.15pm on Sunday July 17th.

“A card reader was also taken during this incident and damage was caused to a Perspex glass window.”

He said police enquiries are continuing and appealed to anyone who was in the area or noticed any suspicious activity around the GAA club or who may have dashcam footage to contact officers on 101.