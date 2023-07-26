Holywood petrol bomb attack could have resulted in death, MLA says

MLA Alex Easton has condemned a petrol bomb attack in Co Down (Liam McBurney/PA)

It is lucky that nobody was killed in a petrol bomb attack in Co Down, an MLA has said.

Independent unionist Alex Easton, who lost his parents in a house fire, described the attack in Holywood as “absolute madness”.

The PSNI are appealing for information over the report that at 12.30am on Wednesday, a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the East Link area.

A spokesperson said the petrol bomb had struck a lamp post.

The spokesperson added: “Officers attended together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

“No damage was caused to the property, and thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 30 of 26/07/23.”

Mr Easton said: “This is utter madness.

“For some absolute mindless idiot to throw petrol bombs at someone’s property it is just pure evil and wrong and, no matter whatever the reasons, it is just not acceptable behaviour, as someone could be killed.

“Having seen what fire can do recently with the loss of my own parents, it horrifies me that someone could do such an evil act that could have killed someone and it needs to stop as it has no support within the local community.

“I would call on anyone with information to come forward to the PSNI so the evil individual involved can be caught, and brought before the courts before they kill someone with their reckless actions.”