Home heating oil prices across Northern Ireland rise again this week

Petrol prices drop slightly in latest statistics

Home heating oil prices in Northern Ireland have risen again this week, with the average price of 500L now costing over £540.

The figures come from the Consumer Council’s home heating oil price checking tool which is published each week and tracks the average price across the province.

The latest figures mean the average rise of buying 500L of oil has risen by £13 in just the last week and in the last month, the cost to households has increased by around £128.

As of Thursday, the figures also show the average cost of 300L of oil is £338, a rise of around £9 in the last week.

The cost of 900L of home heating oil has also increased in the last week and now costs on average £954 across Northern Ireland.

According to the statistics, the most expensive place on average to buy 500L of heating oil is in the Newry, Mourne and Down area at £546, while the cheapest average prices of home heating oil can be found in the Derry and Strabane area, with average prices around £529.

Meanwhile, the average petrol prices across Northern Ireland have dropped slightly from last week’s figures.

The Consumer Council price checker shows the average price of diesel per lite is 179.6p as of Thursday with the average price of petrol 165.8p per litre.

It means the average price of diesel at forecourts across the province have largely remained the same but the price of petrol has dropped around 2p per litre on average.