Home heating oil prices begin to rise again in NI as cost of petrol stagnates

The average price of home heating oil is beginning to rise again after dropping to its lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

The latest Consumer Council figures show the average cost of 300 litres in Northern Ireland is currently £239.77.

That’s more than £8 higher compared to last week when the price was £231.64.

Prices for 500 litres only fell below £400 for the first time since February 24, 2022 last month after sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s country caused international fluctuations in the cost of energy.

The current average cost of 500 litres of home heating oil is £375.76 marking a weekly increase of just over £11.

Meanwhile 900 litres of oil will set customers back an extra £16.74 as prices climb to an average of £661.08 this week.

The price of diesel continues to fall in NI.

The latest figures show the average cost of diesel is 157.9p down from 158.7p last week.

However the average price of petrol has remained the same at 143.5p.

The cheapest diesel can be found in Dungannon where the motorists can fill up for 150.9p while drivers in Bangor will have to shell out 164.9p.

Petrol prices are at their lowest and highest in Ballyclare were prices of 138.7p and 149.9p were recorded.