Home heating oil prices continue slow decline while diesel prices increase

The average cost of home heating oil is continuing to slowly decline while diesel costs have increased, according new figures from the Consumer Council.

The latest Consumer Council figures show the average cost of 300 litres in Northern Ireland is currently £212.86 – down by more than £20 from early March’s average of £239.77.

The current average cost of 500 litres of home heating oil is £332.99, while 900 litres typically costs £585.01.

Fuel prices continue to be higher due to the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russia as well as rising inflation.

Fermanagh and Omagh Council area have recorded the lowest average costs for oil, while Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon recorded the highest.

Meanwhile, the average cost for diesel has increased 1.3p from 143.4p to 142.9p however petrol prices have decreased 0.1p from 151.7p to 151.6p from last week.

The lowest average cost for diesel was recorded in Armagh, and the highest in Londonderry.

The lowest cost for petrol is in Coleraine and the highest in Enniskillen.