Home heating oil prices drop as over half of £600 energy support vouchers are redeemed in Northern Ireland

The price of home heating oil has dropped within the last seven days, according to new data from the Consumer Council.

The weekly price checker has revealed that home heating oil has decreased from an average of £454.35 for 500 litres on January 26, to £443.79 on February 2.

The cheapest area for home heating oil currently appears to be Fermanagh and Omagh, where 500 litres is now costing an average of £437.70.

Meanwhile, average diesel prices have roughly stayed the same while petrol costs are up by around 1p.

Average diesel costs are 164.2p per litre – up from 164.0p last week – and petrol is approximately 144.2p, up from 143.3p.

The news comes as the Post Office announced this week that over half of the total £600 energy support vouchers distributed throughout Northern Ireland have now been redeemed.

The support scheme, issued on behalf of the UK Government to all NI households, sees a one-off payment given to all electricity customers either through a straight direct debit to their bank accounts or via a redeemable voucher that will be posted to their home.

The payment is comprised of £400 from the Energy Bills Support Scheme Northern Ireland and £200 from the Alternative Fuel Payment and is set to go out to every household with an electricity contract, including second homes, to help residents with the high costs of electricity and fuel.

A spokesperson for the Post Office has said that more than 250,000 vouchers have been redeemed at NI branches to date.

The figure comes just over two weeks after the first £600 energy vouchers started arriving through letterboxes.

The Post Office is working with electricity suppliers in organising the mail-out of the vouchers, which is taking place in tranches.

The rollout is well underway and is on course to be completed before the end of February.

The Post Office is further urging everyone due to receive a voucher to pay close attention to their post and to be careful not to accidentally throw their voucher away.

People that pay their electricity bills via direct debit will receive the one-off payment of £600 directly into their bank accounts via their electricity provider, whilst those that pay electricity via a meter or a quarterly bill are receiving it through a voucher, which is redeemable for cash or can be deposited into their bank accounts.

While the funds are intended to help consumers meet the rising cost of heating and powering their homes, no controls have been applied to how the payments are spent.

And while inflation appears to have peaked in late 2022 and is now easing, households are facing competing pressure on their finances across essential expenditure from utility bills to grocery prices.

Those planning to use the support for energy or fuel bills will get slightly more this month than back in November when some had hoped the scheme would be rolled out.