Home of Syrian family attacked in Newry hate crime

An attack on the Newry home of Syrian family in the early hours of Sunday is being treated as a hate crime.

The incident occurred in the Carlingford Park area of the city at around 2am.

The BBC has reported windows at the property were smashed and graffiti was sprayed on the outside of the building.

PSNI Chief Inspector Amanda Ford said "this type of violent crime is unacceptable in our communities".

"Hate crimes have no place in today's society and will simply not be tolerated," she said.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said he was concerned by the incident.

"What is even more distressing is the potential that this attack was racially motivated," the Newry and Armagh MLA told the BBC.

"Newry is an incredibly diverse and vibrant city and for any individual or family to be targeted simply because of their ethnicity or nationality is vile and wrong.

"It is crucial we all stand united to support our neighbours and fellow citizens to show in the strongest form that racism has no place in our society.

"I appeal to anyone with information regarding this sickening hate crime to bring it forward to the police immediately."

Police enquiries into the attack are continuing.