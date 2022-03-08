Home Office slammed for ‘dirty propaganda’ over claims Ireland’s Ukrainian refugee policy is security risk to UK

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

The Home Office has been criticised for engaging in "dirty propaganda" following reports that officials have deemed the Republic of Ireland's stance on accepting Ukrainian refugees a security threat to the UK.

More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion almost a fortnight ago. The Republic has joined the rest of the EU in easing visa rules for those seeking to resettle in EU countries.

The Republic is expected to admit around 100,000 refugees, while the UK Government has been criticised for only accepting Ukrainians who already have family living in the UK.

It has been reported that the Home Office has raised concerns over Dublin's more liberal stance, claiming that Ukrainians will be able to travel on to the UK from Ireland without biometric checks because of the common travel area (CTA).

“Ireland has basically opened the door to everyone in Ukraine, which creates a problem due to the CTA,” a government source told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’ve seen before with migrants from Albania that they have come through Dublin, into Belfast and across to the mainland to Liverpool. That’s created a drug cartel route.”

However, visa-free travel in the common travel area only applies to UK and Irish citizens, not migrants from elsewhere. The Republic has also said it will carry out security checks on refugees after their arrival in the country.

Simon Cox, a barrister at the Doughty Street Chambers firm, criticised the claim that refugees would not face security checks in the Republic.

"Home Office anonymous dirty propaganda. Ireland has security checks on Ukrainians arriving without visas. Just as UK has for French people arriving without visas,” he tweeted.

Read more Portadown man transports 80 vulnerable Ukrainians across Polish border in London black cab

On Sunday, it emerged that the UK has only granted 50 visas to Ukrainian refugees. This figure has now increased to 300 - however 18,900 visa applications have been made so far.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was criticised on Monday night after it emerged that France is being forced to pay for fleeing families to pick up their UK visas.

Around 150 of the 400 Ukrainians who have presented themselves to UK border officials in Calais were instructed to go to Paris or Brussels to complete their visa applications at centres where they could undergo biometric and security checks.

It comes after Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said her department “stands ready” to provide sanctuary to fleeing Ukrainian refugees - a decision that must come from the Home Office.

In the absence of a functioning Executive, Ms Hargey said she has written to the head of the NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady, about establishing a refugee scheme here.

“I know there are obviously difficulties at the moment because we don’t have a functioning Executive where normally these issues would be highlighted around that table," she said on Monday.

“Despite that and the barriers that may create, I have written to the head of the Civil Service to ensure that my department stands ready to get a refugee scheme to make sure that we are up and running to assist in any way that we can in terms of the humanitarian crisis that are faced by many Ukrainians.

“I hope that we can roll out a similar scheme to what we have done with the Syrian refugees.”