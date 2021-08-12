Home owner escapes injury after shots fired at property in Coleraine

A number of shots have been fired at a property in Coleraine on Thursday morning in what police called a “reckless act”.

Police said the shots were reported at around 2am, when local people heard a series of “loud bangs” outside an address in the Ballysally Road area of the town.

A home owner then discovered a number of windows were broken in their property.

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident, however police said the owner of the property was left shaken.

Police said anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should contact them.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Higgins said: “After hearing the bangs, the home owner discovered a number of broken windows at the property.

“At this stage it is believed that these bangs were gun shots.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries reported but this was a reckless act and the home owner is understandably shaken by the incident.

“If you have any information that may help with out enquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 135 of 12/08/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http;//www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http;//crimestoppers-uk.org/.