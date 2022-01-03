Home schooling ‘not a viable option’ as Omicron variant threatens possible school closures

The Commissioner for Children and Young People in Northern Ireland has said working from home is not a viable option for school pupils.

Koulla Yiasouma stated she has yet to see “action” on her calls to implement urgent decision making and resource allocation directly to schools.

It comes as the Department of Education (DE) continues to face pressure to put more measures in place to protect pupils and staff from the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

A spokesperson for the DE previously said education officials are still in the process of assessing what measures are required in classrooms to improve ventilation.

“Approximately 95% of schools have now been provided with CO2 monitors at a cost of £1.1m, with the remainder of the schools being provided with monitors as a priority,” the spokesperson stated.

Many schools are due to reopen tomorrow after the Christmas break despite the alarming rise in positive cases.

Ms Yiasouma said many principals feel there is “insufficient support” to keep schools open in a sustainable way, while young people expressed concerns over the impact further closures will have.

“Schools cannot stay open if there are unsafe staffing levels or if there is an increased risk of covid infection,” she continued. “All necessary measures must be taken to address both challenges.

“I have reviewed the calls from school leaders and trade unions and believe they are reasonable.

“I therefore repeat my call that the Department of Education and NI Executive make speedy decisions on the allocation of necessary resources to ensure that schools have adequate air filtration systems, lateral flow testing for pupils and that there are creative decisions with regards to the deployment of suitably qualified staff to educate our children.”

Ms Yiasouma added that while it is too early to talk about the cancellation of external exams, it is time “to give consideration to further mitigations” for young people who have experienced pressures and disruption to their education due to the pandemic.

“My ‘New and Better Normal’ report assessed the impact of government’s response to the pandemic on the lives of children and young people across Northern Ireland,” she said.

“In too many areas education was found wanting. We must learn the lessons and minimise disruption to education by all means necessary.

“I welcome the priority placed by the NI Executive on keeping schools open.

“Should further restrictions be considered, I strongly recommend the rights of children and young people are front and foremost at the decision making table.”