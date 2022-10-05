Homeless presentations in NI continue to rise, new figures show

Growing number of people made homeless after losing rental accommodation

The number of households presenting as homeless in Northern Ireland is continuing to rise, latest figures show.

Those finding themselves without a home due to losing their rented accommodation is also increasing — which could be suggestive of the cost-of-living crisis — according to the latest Northern Ireland homelessness bulletin.

From January to June of this year, 8,120 households presented as homeless, up from 7,404 the previous quarter. In July to December of last year, some 16% (1,203) of those who presented as homeless did so because they lost their rented accommodation.

This was the third most-common reason for presenting, following unreasonable accommodation (23% of presentations) and sharing breakdown/family dispute (22% of presentation).

The following quarter the number of those presenting as homeless due to losing their rented accommodation increased to 1,507 — making up 19% of presentations.

Across Northern Ireland there are currently more than 44,000 applicants on the social housing waiting list.

Separate data shows that average rents in Northern Ireland have grown by 7% since 2016, while the average wage has increased by just 2%, resulting in an increasing number of people unable to afford their rent.

Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of the charity Homeless Connect said the number of households presenting as homeless is "deeply concerning".

“Having a home is something most of us take for granted, however with the cost-of-living crisis, rising rents and mortgage interest rate hikes we are likely to see more people at risk of losing their home,” she said.

“The sharp increase relating to the loss of rented accommodation is a new phenomenon and something that policy makers need to pay close attention to.

“Some private landlords have decided to sell up and others are favouring the Airbnb market, removing supply from housing to tourism. Resolving this problem is not straightforward, but it is crucial that policy makers push forward options which will help people to access and sustain good quality, affordable housing.

“The number of people in temporary accommodation across Northern Ireland remains very high. In May 2022, nearly 8500 people, including 3476 children, were living in temporary accommodation. Our members, most of whom provide supported hostel accommodation, are under significant pressure to meet growing need at a time when staff retention and recruitment is very challenging.”

Ms McCrudden said those in the homelessness sector are looking to the winter with “trepidation” and political leaders need to be “laser focused” on protecting people from becoming homeless, and supporting those who are experiencing homelessness.

The SDLP's Mark H Durkan said: “People continue to present as homeless for a wide range of reasons, from unsuitable accommodation to family breakdowns, but we have seen a significant rise in the number of people left homeless after losing their rented accommodation, with many landlords deciding to sell their properties or increase rents in the current financial climate.

“It’s a disgrace that so many people in the north are left homeless, including thousands of children and this points to totally inadequate strategy when it comes to social housing, with huge numbers left languishing on waiting lists.

“In the short-term, the Department for Communities needs to put measures in place including mortgage support and tenancy protections to ensure we do not see a huge spike in homelessness in the coming months as the costs crisis worsens.”